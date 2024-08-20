Source: Chirundu border post modernises -Newsday Zimbabwe

Mashiri noted that the installation of information screens at the border will enhance travellers’ experience and facilitate a smoother crossing process.

CHIRUNDU Border Post is set to modernise following the installation of information screens recently.

The development was revealed by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority regional manager in charge of Chirundu, Kariba and Nyamapanda, Angeline Mashiri, during a verification visit by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce recently.

“The information screens will enhance the overall experience with clear, timely information, help to manage wait times and reduce congestion at the border and keep travellers informed about security concerns and protocols,” Mashiri said.

“They will additionally facilitate communication between border officials and travellers and streamline the crossing process with easy access to necessary information.”

Mashiri said there were also plans to install CCTVs in strategic places and automated boom gates and spikes.

She added that a ramp for private vehicles was still under construction, while the border lighting project was yet to commence.

“The border lighting project along the border will enhance security, surveillance and monitoring. [It will also help to] discourage smuggling, human trafficking, and illegal crossing, improve visibility and monitoring capabilities for border patrol agents and reduce accidents and injuries among border crossers,” she said.

The Chirundu Border Post is a major crossing point between Zimbabwe and Zambia in southern Africa.

The border post plays a vital role in regional trade and tourism and on-going efforts aim to improve efficiency and security while enhancing the overall experience for travellers and traders.