Chisango bail ruling deferred 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Hosiah Chisango

Prosper Dembedza, Herald Correspondent

BAIL ruling for Harare City Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango and Artwell Mandaza, the principal contracts administrator, in a US$9,2 million street lights scandal has been deferred to tomorrow.

Chisango and Mandaza were facing fraud charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa.

During their initial appearance, the State led by Mr Lancelotte Mutsokoti opposed granting of bail to the pair saying they were a flight risk and are likely to interfere with witnesses.

Mr Mutsokoti called his witness, the investigating officer, Owen Mutembwa, who said Chisango is familiar with the witnesses as he works with some of them and can interfere with investigations.

“The first accused person is the accounting officer for the City of Harare and is a principal to our witnesses,” he said.

Mr Mutembwa also said Chisango attempted to conceal some of the tender documents.

“I have reasonable suspicion that Mandaza knows where the missing file is,” he said.

Mr Mutembwa said the pair are not proper candidates for bail and their release was likely to disturb public order.