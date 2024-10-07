Source: ChiTown in door-to-door drive to recover ZiG160m –Newsday Zimbabwe

The exercise began on October 3 and runs up to October 17 with the local authority saying the move would enhance convenience for residents and other stakeholders.

THE Chitungwiza Municipality has embarked on a door-to-door exercise as it moves to recover about ZiG160 million owed by ratepayers.

“Our teams will be moving around residential areas and business centres with point-of-sale machines, allowing you to pay bills from the comfort of your own homes, offices or business.

“The team compromises of uniformed municipal police officers and cashiers and cash payments are accepted,” Chitungwiza acting town clerk Japson Nemuseso said in the statement.

In an interview yesterday, Chitungwiza Municipality spokesperson Tafadzwa Kachiko said council officials deployed to conduct consultations indicated that council was being owed ZIG159 million as at August 31.

“The blitz is targeting residentials, commercial stands, institutions and industries. Previously, we waited for people to visit banking halls and that did not really work,” he said.

Kachiko said residents and ratepayers have been defaulting probably due to other commitments, therefore, the council decided to do a door-to-door exercise to improve its cash flows.

He said the residents and ratepayers could also make use of council’s several payment options.

“This exercise is targeting every ratepayer, but mainly those who defaulted on paying rates. We are looking at least 30 000 properties.

“We are bringing the payment services to the residents’ door steps. They could have been failing to visit our revenue offices hence door-to-door collection.

“There are, however, instances where we experience challenges with the internet. Our efforts to upgrade the systems have also been affected by insufficient funds. Ratepayers can also use the banks to pay their dues.”

Kachiko said Chitungwiza had a number of service delivery challenges that need money, but was struggling to address them due to shortages of funds.

“When we get reports of sewer bursts, there is need to attend to them promptly but if ratepayers do not pay on time it will be challenging to buy fuel for our service delivery vehicles.

“As a result it may take us time to attend to some areas. We, however, strive to provide services under the difficult circumstances. Refuse collection, drain clearance also need fuel,” he said.

Chitungwiza Business Community Trust chairperson Tendai Mareya said council should have first consulted residents and ratepayers on an effective way to implement the blitz since it could affect them.

“However, in a positive way, it can create more revenue to the council,” he said, warning the exercise could result in bogus council officials besieging residents and ratepayers.

“Council was supposed to engage residents and business representatives whom they can move around with,” he said.