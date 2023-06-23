Chitown put on notice over political violence 

Addressing officers at St Mary’s Police Station yesterday, Officer Commanding Harare Province Commissioner Wonder Tembo said police will not hesitate to arrest anyone engaging in political violence, without fear or favour.

Addressing officers at St Mary’s Police Station yesterday, Officer Commanding Harare Province Commissioner Wonder Tembo said police will not hesitate to arrest anyone engaging in political violence, without fear or favour.

“ZRP St Mary’s is one of notorious spots in terms of political violence. May I, thus, take this opportunity to warn any would be offenders that police stand ready to arrest without fear or favour anyone, regardless of political affiliation, who would be found on the wrong side of the law.

“Seek peace, preach peace and live in peace. Violence has no place in our society before, during and after elections,” said Comm Tembo.

He applauded the crime liaison committee in St Mary’s for working with the police to curb crime.

The committee recently constructed a guard room and drilled boreholes, before installing water tanks at the police station to avert water woes. The guard room has a toilet, much to the relief of gate guards. Said Comm Tembo.

“We welcome this development given the harsh weather which our members deployed at the gate day and night are often made to face.

“In the winter season, the cold weather requires them to be sheltered in guard rooms like these. We can also imagine the scorching sun of the summer without some shade over one’s head. Worse, it would be nothing short of cruelty to deploy the gate guards in the storms when there is no shelter.” Comm Tembo said he was also delighted to note that the committee was working on several other projects.

“Gone are the days when it was erroneously believed that police had all the resources it needed in policing and that it could do everything and be everywhere.

“I am happy to note that ZRP St Mary’s community through CLC has come to the realisation that such understanding is retrogressive and devoid of common sense.

“The truth is; police rely on its community in order to thrive in its policing endeavours. Inasmuch as fish cannot survive outside water, no well-meaning police institution thrives outside the support of its community,” he said.

Comm Tembo challenged all police officers at St Mary’s to reciprocate the kind gesture by CLC by serving the community with love and diligence.

“I expect to hear compliments of good customer care on those deployed at the gate and sundry.

“We thank the station for working hard. But we call for more cooperation with the community in order to bust the scourge of armed robberies,” he said.

The event was attended by police officers and residents.