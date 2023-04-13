Source: ChiTown scouts for new town clerk -Newsday Zimbabwe

CHITUNGWIZA municipality has begun the search for a new town clerk following the dismissal of George Makunde two years ago.

Makunde was suspended in 2019 and subsequently fired in 2021 for incompetence.

During a council sitting on Tuesday, chamber secretary Jason Nemuseso told councillors that they were ready to advertise the post.

Acting mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka and acting town clerk Evangelista Machona said Makunde must be paid his outstanding dues before the post is advertised.

“I was just feeling that let’s not have a situation whereby we end up having two town clerks. The advert is ready, but let them (general purpose committee) agree and call for a date where councillors, management and Makunde and his team will be there. You call Makunde and his lawyer. Immediately the following day we advertise,” Mutimbanyoka said.

Machona said: “We are requesting that we finalise and we sign a deed because there is no deed yet. If that is done we then do payment plans because we will likely have two clerks as what is being said. It’s something that needs to be agreed lawyer to lawyer and it won’t take time. Our last agreement was that Makunde tells us his expectation and we present our offer. If we agree on that, we proceed.”

However, ward 1 councillor Tichaona Muchakwa argued that negotiating dues with a former employee does not stop an employer from advertising a vacant post.

“This is not the first incident. There are many who left before Makunde. When former chamber secretary (Priscilla Vengesai) left, the post was advertised before there was a finalisation on her package,” he said.

Ward 6 councillor Tonderai Chiwanza said there was no reason to wait as “his dismissal was approved by the Local Government ministry”.