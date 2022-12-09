Source: ChiTown targets US$50k Xmas cheer fund -Newsday Zimbabwe

CHITUNGWIZA municipality seeks to raise US$50 000 for the Mayor’s Christmas Cheer Fund to assist at least 500 underprivileged people in the dormitory town.

Speaking during the cheer fund launch at the council head office on Monday, acting mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka pleaded with various stakeholders to remember the underprivileged during the festive season.

“I will always remember to do a special treatment to the underprivileged members of our community. I am kindly making a plea to you all, the corporate world and invited guests, to help in this worthy cause by donating in cash or kind so that we can bring a smile to their faces,” Mutimbanyoka said.

“This year, our aim is to raise at least US$50 000 as we are targeting about 500 beneficiaries and among those, include, orphaned children, child-headed and female-headed families, the aged, widows and widowers, and last but not least, those living with disabilities.

“These people often do not have anywhere to turn to when we will be enjoying with friends and family and this calls for a helping hand to chip in so that they will feel loved and not neglected. This is even written in the scriptures that we must love one another.”

Mutimbanyoka said previous editions were disturbed by the COVID-19 pandemic,which he said ravaged many countries resulting in businessesfailing to operate efficiently and effectively to allow them to assist the needy.

“However, that painful phase is gone, and we are here now. I implore each one of you to do something towards this noble cause,” he added.