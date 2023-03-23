Source: Chitungwiza Municipality director, manager in court | The Herald

\David Duma

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

SUSPENDED Chitungwiza Municipality Director of Works, David Duma and Procurement Manager Dezmore Nyeke appeared in court on allegations of flouting tender procedures and misappropriated funds disbursed by the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINA) for the Emergency Roads Rehabilitation Programme.

Duma and Nyeke are alleged to have flouted tender procedures and awarded RipCare Investments (Pvt) Limited to rehabilitate roads in Chitungwiza using its two tippers between May 7 and June 3, 2021.

The duo also allegedly paid the company US$56 000 ($7 144 800) which was above the approved US$20 000 threshold.

Duma and Nyeke were not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Harare Regional Magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with criminal abuse of office charges.

They were each ordered to deposit $50 000 bail and return to court on May 10.

Mr Pardon Dziva appeared for the State.