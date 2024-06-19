Source: Chivayo investigation hits stumbling block –Newsday Zimbabwe

Zacc announced in a statement that it intends to interview the trio for suspected money laundering.

ZIMBABWE Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) investigations into tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo and his erstwhile business partners Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu’s deals have hit a brick wall as two key sources are out of the country.

Zacc chairperson Michael Reza on Monday revealed that the commission had gathered more documentary evidence.

However, Chimombe and Mpofu are out of the country, according to a letter penned by their lawyers

Antonio and Dzvetero Legal Practitioners.

“Our clients are currently out of the country and will not be able to attend any interviews until their return to Zimbabwe. However, they are willing to co-operate fully with the investigations and are available to attend any requested interviews upon their return,” the lawyers wrote.

“We kindly request that you notify us of any request you may have concerning this issue.

“In the meantime, kindly take note of our undertaking that we will ensure our clients’ availability. Please feel free to contact us if you require any further information or clarification.”

Zacc spokesperson Thandiwe Mlobane yesterday confirmed that the commission received the letter.

“I confirm receipt of the letter from Antonio and Dzvetero (Legal Practitioners) and await their next move,” she curly said without indicating the commission’s next move.

Chivayo is also reportedly out of the country.

Reza referred NewsDay to Mlobane when contacted for comment.

The trio have grabbed headlines after an audio leak where Chivayo was allegedly confirming that they got a windfall from a murky Zimbabwe Electoral Commission US$40 million tender to supply material for the 2023 general elections.

It also emerged that the figure was highly inflated with Zec being charged over US$1 million for an HP server, which costs just over US$4 000.

Chivayo has, however, miffed his business partners who accuse him of cheating.

Opposition Citizens Coalition for Change self-imposed secretary-general and leader of opposition in the Senate, Sengezo Tshabangu, said they would push for a parliamentary probe into the matter.

“His [Chivayo] involvement in national affairs remains a major concern for many of us. As Parliament, we shall play our role to make sure that he accounts for his action,” Tshabangu said.

Zacc also intends to interview Chimombe and Mpofu over the presidential goat scheme, which has also been marred by controversy.