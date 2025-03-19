Source: Cholera outbreak spreads to Mashonaland East -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE cholera outbreak, which was mainly in Mashonaland Central, has spread to the Mashonaland East province with reports that government has deployed personnel to Dindi area in the Uzumba-Maramba-Pfungwe (UMP) district in a bid to curb the spread of the disease.

Zimbabwe is battling the outbreak which has claimed six lives and recorded 340 cases in about six districts, according to a situational report released by the Health and Child Care ministry last week.

Health and Child Care minister Douglas Mombeshora was in Mashonaland Central province where he announced plans to supply artisanal miners, blamed for the outbreak, with water treatment tablets to reduce cases.

This month, numerous cases have been reported in Mashonaland Central and Boremine and Dindi areas in UMP in Mashonaland East.

But in an interview yesterday, Health and Child Care deputy minister Sleiman Kwidini dismissed reports of cholera deaths, adding that government was working tirelessly to curb the spread of the disease.

“There have been no confirmed deaths so far, but cases have been reported. Some deaths may be unconfirmed, we are working to verify those and we are awaiting the arrival of vaccines to distribute to affected areas for treatment.

“The minister visited areas around Bindura last Thursday and we have been conducting routine visits to provide medicines and preventive measures. We’ve also engaged other ministries to collaborate on curbing the spread of cholera,” he said.