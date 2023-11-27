Source: Church assists the disabled in Bulawayo – The Southern Eye

The groceries were donated by the Council of Churches in Africa (CCA) led by Bishop Rocky Moyo.

Dozens of people living with disabilities from New Hope Inclusive in Entumbane, Bulawayo on Saturday last week received an early Christmas gift in the form of groceries.

They received cooking oil, mealie-meal, soap, sugar, salt, among other goods.

Speaking during the handing over of donation, Moyo said the donation was in line with Bible verses which called for people to look after the disadvantaged

“These people need our help and we do so monthly. We can’t say we give them today and wait for another Christmas. They need help everyday,” he said.

Moyo called on residents to help the disadvantaged in their communities.

“We hope they also tell others who are in need of food to come forward and we see how we can help them. So as CCA we remember them on monthly basis and whenever they need assistance, we provide them.

“The group has 36 members we assist and hopefully they will tell others about this. Those who need assistance, we are there.

“We will also try to empower them with projects and other things. The programme is a continuation, these people need assistance all the time. We always assist them as a group of New Hope Inclusive led by Ebba Ndlovu.”

He said Ndlovu approached the church after struggling with providing for the needy.

“Of course, they have some projects where they produce household cleaning detergents which we trained them but that is not enough for them to sustain themselves,” he said.

New Hope Inclusive chairperson Ndlovu expressed gratitude for the assistance they received from CCA.

“We are doing a lot of projects such as making dishwashing liquid and the like, but this hasn’t been enough to sustain us. So, we approached CCA vice-president Bishop Kunzekweguta who heard our plight.

“She introduced us to Bishop Moyo who has been helping us with food items since last year. We are grateful for the help that we received. May they also extend this grace to other people who are poor. I hope God continues to bless them,” she said.