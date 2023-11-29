Source: Church commissions classroom blocks in Cowdray Park – The Southern Eye

THE CHURCH of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has constructed a number of classroom blocks as well as science laboratories and other specialist buildings in Bulawayo for the provision of quality and inclusive education.

The church handed over the facilities at Cowdray Park High School on Monday at a function attended by Primary and Secondary Education ministry officials.

Speaking at the event, Primary and Secondary Education minister Torerai Moyo said the human capital to develop Zimbabwe depended on schools having requisite infrastructure.

“The second republic’s ‘open for business’ principle has encouraged private-public partnerships and welcomes institutions like churches to establish and construct schools, especially public schools, that will increase access to education for the majority of our pupils, located in both rural and urban spaces,” he said.

“The demand for education services in the country has been high since we opened up the education space at independence and as a country, we are fully responsible for the provision of a relevant and quality education to all our children and youth.”

He said infrastructure developed by the church in Bulawayo would decongest spaces for learners while fostering a conducive environment.

“I call upon all parents as led by the school development committees to jealously guard these assets so that the current and future generations of our children benefit from their use.

“The classrooms will require maintenance and security measures and structures should be put in place to protect them against burglaries and the like,” Moyo said.

Bulawayo Provincial and Devolution Affairs minister Judith Ncube said the intervention by the church would assist in transforming the education sector in the province.

Ncube encouraged more stakeholders to partner the government in building more schools.

The church constructed early childhood classroom blocks and standard classroom blocks equipped with age-appropriate furnishings.

Schools in the province also received fully equipped boreholes, lathe machines, drill presses and hand tools.

The church distributed industrial machinery and laundry facilities for textile technology classes and science laboratory equipment.