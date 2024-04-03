Source: Church joins cholera fight – The Southern Eye

THE UNITING Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa (UPCSA) has joined the on-going awareness campaign against the spread of cholera in a bid to curb the spread of the waterborne disease.

The UPCSA hosted delegates from Midlands, Masvingo and Bulawayo provinces for a health talk workshop during an Easter conference at David Livingstone Memorial Schools in Ntabazinduna, Bulawayo.

The workshop came after the government directed churches to take measures to minimise the spread of cholera during church gatherings.

In an interview with Southern Eye on the sidelines of the workshop, UPCSA representative Bekezela Mithi emphasised the importance of personal hygiene in the fight against the disease.

“That is where it all starts. You need to ensure that at all times you wash your hands with running water and soap or ash. The danger is in that it can kill a person within hours if unattended as it causes dehydration among other effects,” Mithi said.

“We also need to make sure that even our homesteads are clean at all times. We should be aware of its signs and symptoms in order to save lives.”