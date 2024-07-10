Church loses US$35 000 to thieves 

Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Herald Reporter

Thieves broke into a church in Chinhoyi on Saturday night and stole US$35 000 after breaking open a safe.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the church is along Highway Drive in Muzari suburb.

“Unknown suspects gained entry into the church offices and broke the safe before stealing US$35 000 cash. A burnt fuse and explosive residue were recovered at the scene. Anyone with information is requested to report at any nearest police station.”

Meanwhile, Comm Nyathi said police in Chombira are investigating a robbery that occured at a house in Kanengoni Village in Chiweshe on Saturday at around 1.20am

Three unidentified men wearing face masks and armed with machetes gained entry into a house through a broken window and attacked the complainant.

“The suspects ransacked the house and stole US$6 500 cash and 85g of gold that was hidden in a wooden cabinet,” he said.

Police are calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest police station.