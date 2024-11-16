Source: Church of England ‘directly responsible’ for John Smyth abuse in Zimbabwe, victim says
“This is Zimbabwe in the early 90s; the technology wasn’t great. These guys set up a projector with colour videos of speed boats … abseiling, golf, tennis, paddle boarding, swimming pools, diving boards,” recalled Leanders, who was 15 at the time. “We insisted we needed to go.”
Justin Welby resigned as archbishop of Canterbury on Tuesday after a review into the Church of England’s handling of claims of abuse against Smyth found he could have been brought to justice had the archbishop formally reported the abuse to police a decade ago. Welby says that when he was informed about Smyth in 2013, he was told that police had been notified and believed that an appropriate resolution would follow.
