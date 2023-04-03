Source: Churches commemorate Palm (Passion) Sunday | The Chronicle

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

VARIOUS churches yesterday commemorated Palm Sunday, an event that signifies Jesus’ Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem before his crucifixion, according to the teachings of the Bible.

Palm Sunday which is also called Passion Sunday falls on the last Sunday before Easter.

It is recognised by Christians as the first day of the Holy Week towards Jesus’ journey to the Cross.

Palm Sunday is characterised by long church processions in which Christians wave palm branches which are said to have been used to welcome Jesus the day he arrived in Jerusalem.

Victory songs are sung with women ululating, and churches with drums and musical instruments do processions while playing and rejoicing for the coming of Christ.

In an interview, United Congregational Church of Southern Africa (UCCSA) synod secretary Reverend Sikhalo Cele said Palm Sunday is a reminder of how Christ was humble and was able to ride on a donkey while someone of his stature would have preferred a chariot.

He said apart from humility, Palm Sunday prepares the church for Easter week which is very special because that is when Christ died for “our sins so that we can be able to live without any sins.”

“It prepares us for real-life experiences that Christ went through during the Holy Week and in turn also helps us to be familiar with them and teaches us how best we can tackle them in case we are also faced with such challenges. It goes on to remind us of the ultimate gift and sacrifice from Christ and God,” said Rev Cele.

An Anglican Church congregant who identified herself only as Mrs Moyo who was holding a branch of a palm tree outside her church along Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street between 11th and 12 Avenue said the day is important as it inspires Christians to have the same character that Jesus had while on earth.

She said it is a time Christians are able to reflect on the holy life that was lived by Jesus and to try by all means to live by that.

“We are going towards the crucifixion of Christ, the day when he gave up his life for us to be able to continue living. That is why this day is very important because we are approaching a Holy Week which we are all expected to fully respect,” said Mrs Moyo. — @flora_sibanda