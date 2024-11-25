Source: Cimas reaffirms commitment to addressing healthcare challenges -Newsday Zimbabwe

CIMAS, a leading private healthcare provider, has reiterated its dedication to finding practical solutions to the challenges facing Zimbabwe’s health sector.

Speaking at a Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) event, Cimas Health Group chief executive Vulindlela Ndlovu said the group was committed to ensuring its members live longer and healthier lives while working to expand medical aid coverage across the country.

“Health should not be determined by one’s financial capacity — whether you can afford it or not. The public sector plays a critical role, but as a developing country, we must acknowledge the limited resources available. Instead of complaining about what isn’t working, we must take practical steps forward,” Ndlovu said.

He said while prevention and overall health improvement were priorities, access to treatment remained a key focus area for the organisation.

He emphasised the organisation’s efforts to increase medical aid coverage, expressing concern over statistics showing that less than 5% of Zimbabwe’s population has access to such cover and called for a shift in priorities, encouraging citizens to prefer health policies to funeral policies to ensure access to care.

“We aim to shift this mindset by encouraging people to adopt health policies early. Securing medical cover becomes increasingly difficult with age, and we want to empower more people to take control of their health,” Ndlovu said.

He, however, acknowledged the limitations facing private healthcare providers but reaffirmed Cimas’s commitment to improving access.

“With a medical aid card, you at least have a foundation — something to start with when seeking treatment. While there may be shortfalls at times, we are working tirelessly to address them and make healthcare more affordable,” he said.

Ndlovu also highlighted the critical role of the media in fostering transparency and accountability and emphasised the importance of empowering journalists to document progress and highlight areas needing improvement.

“The media plays a vital role in holding us accountable. We believe in fostering transparency and are committed to making a small contribution to help the media develop and fulfil its responsibilities,” he said.

As part of its partnership with ZUJ, Cimas hosted journalists from public and private media, as well as freelancers from the southern region, for a tour of its facilities in Bulawayo.

The tour included visits to the newly refurbished laboratory and dental unit, showcasing Cimas’s ongoing efforts to improve service delivery.

Ndlovu expressed pride in Cimas’s identity as an African brand.

“One of our passions is ensuring that this African brand remains strong, viable, and a key part of our continent’s future,” he said.

With nearly 80 years of experience in healthcare provision, Cimas continues to be the cornerstone of Zimbabwe’s health sector. By focusing on wellness, increasing access to medical aid and fostering partnerships, the organisation is significantly contributing to addressing the country’s healthcare challenges.

ZUJ secretary-general Perfect Hlongwane said Cimas was one of the sponsors of the annual National Journalism and Media Awards (Njama).

“We are pleased with the relationship we have with Cimas and we know there are many more developments in this partnership,” he said.