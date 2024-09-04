Source: Cimas unveils mobile clinic –Newsday Zimbabwe

Cimas

MEDICAL services provider, Cimas, has unveiled a mobile clinic as it seeks to improve access to basic health services to marginalised communities.

Cimas head clinic doctor Travolta Mushayamano told journalists during a media tour on Saturday that the initiative seeks to bridge the healthcare gap in Zimbabwe.

“The goal is to increase health coverage for all, addressing both routine medical needs and emergency services in underserved regions,” Mushayamano said.

“It is designed to visit even the most peripheral parts of Zimbabwe, the most distant parts of Dotito . . . It is equipped with everything you need to run a clinic, running water, both hot and cold. There is a bedside ultrasound scan which comes with it and you can do quick gynaecological scans.”

Mushayamano said the initiative sought to reach at least 25 patients daily suffering from various illnesses, including chronic diseases.

Dentist Alfred Mushininga said they would also provide dental services.

“This mobile clinic allows us to perform proper dental fillings and extractions, which were often done under less-than-ideal conditions during outreaches,” he said.

“What we offer in town can now be accessible to those in remote areas.”

Cimas chief executive officer Vulindlela Ndlovu said they were committed to providing global standard health and wellness solutions.

“This mobile clinic is a transformative tool in the healthcare delivery system as it revolutionises the way medical services are provided,” he said in a statement.

“It brings healthcare directly to communities, regardless of their location or infrastructure installations.”

Ndlovu said they sought to take health service delivery to underserved populations and areas with limited or reduced healthcare infrastructure.

“Strengthening health service delivery is crucial for Cimas and for the achievement of the health-related sustainable development goals, which include the delivery of interventions to reduce child mortality and maternal mortality.”