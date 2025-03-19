Source: CIO hunt for war veterans leader on eve of planned protests -Newsday Zimbabwe

BULAWAYO (NewsDayLive) – The President’s Department has placed war veterans leader Andreas Ethan Mathibela under surveillance, and requested immigration officials at Plumtree, Maitengwe and Mphoengs border posts to ensure that he does not leave the country.

Mathibela, who is chairperson of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association, is one of the organisers of the mass protests scheduled for Thursday to register public displeasure over high levels of corruption in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

Police have, however, declined to sanction the protests.

In a letter dated March 19, 2023, addressed to the regional immigration officer, the officer-in-charge for the President’s Department (Central Intelligence Organisation) in Plumtree classified Mathibela as a “person of security interest”, suggesting that he is considered to be a security threat.

“Should the same present themselves at Plumtree, Maitengwe or MphoengsBorder Posts, may your office deny him exit and inform the President’s Department,'” the letter read.

Mathibela is among a few brave war veterans who have openly denounced Mnangagwa’s leadership style and vowed to block plans to extend the Zanu PF leader’s tenure of office beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa’s other critic Blessed Runesu Geza, also known as Bombshell went into hiding a month ago after addressing a series of Press conferences calling on Mnangagwa to step down.

On Tuesday night, Geza released another hard-hitting statement giving Mnangagwa until March 31 to leave office or face “a decisive uprising”.