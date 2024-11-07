Source: CIOs get bail in Chinese national extortion case -Newsday Zimbabwe

THREE State security agents attached to the Presidential Guard were yesterday granted US$100 bail in a case they stand accused of extorting and robbing a Chinese national of US$2 800.

The suspects Chamunorwa Chinorwiwa (32), Hilary Maravanyika (28) and Tawanda Ngoshi (39) were being represented by Killian Mandiki when they appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

They will be back in court on January 6 for allocation of trial date depending on finalisation of investigations.

The complainant is Enjie Zhang (49), a Chinese national.

The State alleged that on October 19, the trio went to Murodzi Mining Claim in Concession, Mazowe district, driving a dark blue Toyota Hilux GD-6 double-cab vehicle without registration plates.

It is alleged that they identified themselves as Central Intelligence Organisation officers and they ordered Zhang and 25 mine workers to sit on the ground while demanding a bribe after accusing the former of engaging in illegal mining operations.

The court heard that the trio allegedly extorted US$1 000 from another Chinese national, Hang Hainglin, who was at the site.

Kelvinator Don Paricha, employed as an interpreter, reportedly gave them an additional US$800, resulting in Zhang and the other mine workers being released.

On October 21, the accused summoned one of the complainants to Zimbabwe House, demanding more money.

The next day, the complainant reportedly advised Isheanesu Kufakunesu from the President’s Department about the issue and the two went to Zimbabwe House, where they met one Samuel Simbabure, who implicated the other State security agents, leading to their arrest.