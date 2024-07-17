Citizens welcome Gukurahundi outreach programme

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Trust Freddy

Herald Correspondent

Zimbabweans have welcomed the launch of the Gukurahundi Community Outreach Programme by President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo on Sunday, describing the move as a significant step towards national healing and reconciliation.

The programme is designed to provide a platform for affected communities to share their experiences and work towards closure. The programme will be led by chiefs in their communities, ensuring a grassroots approach to healing and reconciliation.

Speaking to The Herald yesterday, Mr Robert Nhekede from Chitungwiza said the move was likely to bring closure and finality to the long-outstanding issue, adding that all Zimbabweans must unite.

“As Zimbabweans, we are one people. Let us unite. We don’t want to create divisions or classes. Like the President said, we want to find a lasting solution to this issue. Constant complaining won’t lead to a solution so I believe we are moving in the right direction.”

Mr Justice Mfiri praised President Mnangagwa for taking the initiative to the grassroots level to address the long-outstanding issue.

“I think all the initiatives tried since independence have fallen short, lacking complete success due to the absence of grassroots involvement from chiefs and their communities. This new approach aims to bridge that gap, ensuring a more comprehensive process towards closure on the Gukurahundi issue. By involving communities, we anticipate more fruitful deliberations and a genuine way forward.”

Cde George Nyakutumba, a war veteran from Goromonzi, said: “This is a great initiative. We want all Zimbabweans to unite, putting aside the differences between Shona and Ndebele people, and forget the past for the sake of our country’s development.”

Mr Farai Mlanga echoed the same sentiment, emphasising the importance of facing the past to forge a new future together.

“The lingering impact of the Gukurahundi, including the loss of life and ongoing trauma, still resonates in our hearts and minds today. However, our President’s courageous commitment to confronting this painful history and pursuing healing and reconciliation offers a beacon of hope.”

The outreach programme has also sparked significant interest on social media, with citizens taking to platforms to share their thoughts and opinions.

Commenting on the latest development, Mr Allen Bazaya praised the move as a “bold step towards building a united nation.”

“This engagement will be cherished by many in years to come. Leadership with posterity never fails proving doubters that a united nation is still possible in Zimbabwe. Recalling these words from the Davos Switzerland economic forum, I am glad to know they are coming to fruition. Congratulations Mr President,” Bazaya posted on his Facebook account.

Another citizen, Mr Thabo Malinga appreciated the gesture but suggested allowing affected people to choose their representatives in the discussions.

Posting on his Facebook account, Mr Joshua Ziyambi said: “It’s a good initiative and creates oneness among our people. For the good of unity, progress and development let the imbalances be addressed.

“We want to recreate a nation free of tribalism and regionalism. Let all development reach all corners of the country “