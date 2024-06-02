Source: City Council attaches 50 houses | The Sunday Mail

Eng Chisango

Nokuthula Dube

THE Harare City Council (HCC) has attached more than 50 properties belonging to residents and businesses that have defaulted on paying their monthly rates to the local authority.

More than 4 000 ratepayers with overdue balances exceeding 60 days have been issued with court summonses after failing to act on 14-day letters of final demand to settle their debts.

Some have negotiated payment plans to avoid court action.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, HCC town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said: “We have started attaching houses, and more than 50 houses have been attached so far.

“We randomly picked the houses across the city and we are intensifying the programme so that residents pay their bills in time.”

The move, Eng Chisango said, was being taken in line with Sections 279 and 281 of the Urban Councils Act, which empower local authorities to institute legal proceedings to recover debts.

The City of Harare is targeting defaulting residents who owe more than two months’ rates and did not respond to letters of demand.

The council, he said, intends to proceed by issuing warrants of execution.

“We gave those who are defaulting more than enough time to come through and settle their bills,” he said.

“We publicly warned them, made follow-ups, served summonses before attaching the properties.

“The current debt is paralysing council operations and the council has been left with no choice except to take legal action.”

The council is owed more than ZiG940 million.