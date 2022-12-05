Source: City of Gweru honours President | The Herald

President Mnangagwa

Midlands Bureau

THE City of Gweru has conferred President Mnangagwa with the Freedom of the City award, the highest civic honour in recognition of his contribution to the city’s development.

The move follows a resolution passed by the city fathers during a full council meeting held on Thursday.

During the meeting, Ward 10 councillor, Charles Chikozho, moved a motion to rescind resolution 695 to confer the honour on President Mnangagwa, which was shot down in September.

Ward 8 councillor, Notal Dzika, seconded the motion for the cancellation of the earlier decision to deny President Mnangagwa the award.

The motion to grant Freedom of the City to President Mnangagwa was then unanimously accepted by all councillors present.

After the resolution, Gweru mayor, Councillor Hamutendi Kombayi confirmed the conferment.

“The President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been conferred with the Freedom of the City status,” he said.

“This is the highest civic honour in recognition of His Excellency’s contribution to the growth of the city. He has done a lot and deserves the status we have conferred on him.”

In 2020 when Victoria Falls was declared a city, it also awarded President Mnangagwa the same status, with the local authority saying it was recognising his contribution to the resort city’s transformation.

Freedom of the City is an honour given by a local council, for example, to either a person (civilian) or military unit, in recognition of their exceptional service to the city.

It is one of our oldest surviving traditional ceremonies.