Civil Registry requires $30 billion for mop-up mobile registration | The Herald

Senior Reporter

The Civil Registry Department requires approximately $30 billion for the mop-up mobile registration exercise that is expected before the harmonised elections scheduled for next year.

In its report during the on-going debate on the national Budget presented last month, the Portfolio Committee on Defence, Home Affairs and Security Services, bemoaned the failure by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development to provide resources for the exercise in the Budget.

“The impending 2023 mop-up mobile registration requires a budget allocation of $29,8 billion yet nothing was allocated hence it will not kick-start. Some citizens will be denied their constitutional right to access certain services and the right to vote,” the report reads.

The Committee said the Department had an important role to play in the elections.

“This Department plays a crucial role in the upcoming 2023 harmonised elections plebiscite through the issuance of civil registration documents required for voter registration,” the report reads. “However, the department has a huge financing gap of $70,9 billion which is likely to derail the Department’s efforts of decentralising services beyond district level.

“The ideal Budget was $81,9 billion but was allocated $11,05 billion.”

The Committee said some of the items that require an upward review of funding include outstanding mobile registration allowances for the year 2022, which required a budget of $15 billion yet Treasury allocated $3 billion.

“These outstanding balances will negatively affect staff morale who participated in the 2022 mobile registration exercise. This will affect even the upcoming 2023 mop-up mobile registration exercise.

“Domestic travel expenses and allowances to be incurred during the mop-up mobile registration exercise was allocated $0,6 billion against a requirement of $53,1 billion,” the Committee said in the report.

The mop-up mobile registration exercise would also require adequate office supplies and services such as computer and computer consumables and stationery; printers, photocopiers, generators and photographic equipment which would require an additional budget of $7 billion to ensure an uninterrupted issuance of civil registration documents.