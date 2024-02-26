Source: Clerk steals bricks worth US$14 700 – The Southern Eye

A 46-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man who stole bricks worth US$14 700 from his employer, on Friday appeared before Magistrate Maxwell Ncube facing a theft charge.

Patrick Maduku, a clerk at McDonalds Brick Montgomery Company, was remanded out of custody on US$200 bail.

He will return to court on March 8.

According to court papers, from March 18 to July 28 last year, Maduku stole 70 000 common bricks, 10 000 klinker bricks, 3 500 face bricks and 25 000 reject bricks claiming that he was supplying them to Afrinova Coal Mining Company which has a contract with the company.

The court was told that the offence was discovered after representatives from Afrinova Coal Mining Company revealed that they did not receive any bricks from the company during the said period.

The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Maduku.

The State said the total cost of the stolen property was US$14 700 and nothing was recovered.