Source: Clinics close as Covid-19 takes toll – The Standard

About four clinics have been closed in the last fortnight in Mashonaland West after members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 amid fears the disease is spreading to rural areas.

BY NUNURAI JENA and NHAU MANGIRAZI

Chikonohono clinic in Chinhoyi became the latest clinic to be closed yesterday after Chikangwe in Karoi, Mhondoro-Ngezi clinic and Madzorera clinic in Zvimba.

Chinhoyi council town clerk Maxwell Kaitano notified clients and stakeholders that Chikonohono clinic was closed after one nurse tested positive for Covid-19.

“During the period the clinic will be undergoing disinfection and sanitisation for infection prevention and control of Covid-19 and other infectious diseases, after one of our clinic employees tested Covid-19 positive,” Kaitano said.

Acting provincial medical director Gift Masoja said the Health and Child Care ministry was concerned about the number of clinics that were closing down after health frontline staff tested positive to Covid-19 in the province.

“So far four clinics have been closed at one time in the province after some nurses at the clinics tested positive and the nurses had history of travelling to Norton, one of the Covid-19 hotspots,” Masoja said .

Masoja said they cannot force nurses to stay at clinics as a measure to curb the spread of Covid-19 since they wanted to buy food where it is cheaper.

Mashonaland West has recorded 157 Covid-19 cases with six deaths since the outbreak on 20 March this year.

Meanwhile, Karoi town council closed Chikangwe clinic indefinitely on Friday after one nurse tested positive to Covid 19.

The nurse was part of a team that offered services under the opportunistic infections department.

Karoi town council secretary Wellington Mutikani confirmed the closure of the clinic.

“I can confirm that our clinic has been closed indefinitely after a nurse tested positive to Covid 19,” Mutikani said.

“I am told she stays in Chinhoyi where she was tested positive and results came out on Thursday.

“This then led to compulsory tests to all frontline workers yesterday [Friday]. As it is, our clinic will be temporarily closed waiting for results.”