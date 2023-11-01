Source: Collective effort needed to end Byo’s water challenges – #Asakhe – CITE

Analysts have said that ending Bulawayo’s perennial water challenges requires a collective effort from the government, local authorities, and residents.

The analysts were reacting to the recently announced 2024 budget.

On Monday, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) announced a standstill budget set at US$264,064,416. The revenue budget is pegged at US$167,462,100 while the capital budget is US$96,602,316.

The budget speech, which was delivered by the Finance and Development Committee chairperson, Ward 26 Cllr Mpumelelo Moyo, highlighted the local authority’s plans for dealing with the water issue.

Cllr Moyo said the council is guided by the Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Economic Development Plan 2021 – 2025 which will prioritise the improvement of water supply through rehabilitation of existing water and sewerage reticulation infrastructure, replacement of aged infrastructure, construction of Cowdray Park Water Reservoir, improve demand control measures for water such as smart meters and drilling additional boreholes.

Analyst Effie Ncube reiterated that the government must work with the local authority and build bigger water sources, and residents must play their part in conserving water and paying their bills on time.

“Successfully addressing the water challenges facing the city will take both the national and local authorities and residents playing their roles. The national government must fix the economy, build bigger water supply sources, ensure reliable supply of electricity for water pumping and cleaning, and ensure reliable availability of foreign currency for water cleaning chemicals and capital projects,” Ncube said.

“Residents also should play their part by conserving water and paying for the water they use. For residents to pay, the national government must create jobs and income opportunities. The City fathers and mothers must eradicate fiscal leakages and prioritise key service delivery issues.”

Another analyst, Mkhululi Tshuma, said BCC is on the right path with its plan and there is a need to follow through with proper implementation.

“The programs from the Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Economic Development Plan 2021-2025 if followed through will help alleviate the water challenges. The problem is not with the plan but with implementation and follow-through. If this is done, the water challenges may be eradicated or severely reduced. The onus is on the council to implement the plan,” Tshuma said.

The Gwayi-Shangani Dam project is a long-term solution to Bulawayo’s water woes. The dam is currently under construction and is expected to be completed in 2024. Once completed, the dam will provide the city and surrounding areas with a reliable and sustainable source of water.