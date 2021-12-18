Source: College staff petition Government over principal | The Herald

Kushinga Phikelela Polytechnic

Andrew Muvishi

Mashonaland East Correspondent

Kushinga-Phikelela Polytechnic staff members have petitioned Government, including the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), accusing the college’s principal of mismanagement, nepotism and corruption.

Apart from ZACC, they directed the petition to the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare and the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution.

In the petition, the staff members request the authorities to investigate corruption activities at the college.

“The Kushinga-Phikelela Polytechnic community and staff members are hereby requesting for authorities to address and enquire on Mr Roy Mavunga’s unethical conduct as the principal of Kushinga-Phikelela Polytechnic,” reads the petition.

“In 2020, the highly esteemed office of the President and the Public Service Commission requested for our audience in investigating Mr Mavunga’s corruption. The issue under investigation varied from violating tender procedures, corruption and nepotism to negligence of duty and abuse of office.

“Those who participated in the enquiry are being victimised and persecuted by the principal.”

Mr Mavunga said in an interview that he was not aware of the petition.

“I cannot comment on this issue, I have not received the petition and I’m not aware of these allegations,” he said.