Coltart in talks with Aberdeen to revive Byo

BULAWAYO mayor David Coltart says he recently met Lord Provost David Cameron of Aberdeen in Scotland to explore ways to strengthen the two cities’ twinning arrangement.

Coltart said he recently met Cameron while celebrating his 40th wedding anniversary.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Coltart said he used his leave to engage Aberdeen officials on reviving the country’s second city.

“We discussed the resuscitation of the Bulawayo Trust (set up in Aberdeen to assist our city), possible sporting and culturallinks and whether Aberdeen could donate any equipment, such as used fire engines, surplus to its requirements. These discussions will now progress with a good rapport having been established,” he said.

Bulawayo has a twinning arrangement with the City of Aberdeen.

“The Lord Provost advised me that Aberdeen still has a Bulawayo Trust which has not been utilised for over 20 years. We discussed possible co-operation in sport, culture, green energy and Bulawayo acquiring Aberdeen equipment such as used fire engines in future,” he said,

“Now it is back to work in Bulawayo. Among other things I will be holding further clean-up campaigns shortly aside from a multitude of other work as we seek to resuscitate our great city.”