PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEES SERIES 36/2020

Committee Meetings Open to Public Week ending 9th October

There will be three open committee meetings during the coming week, as listed below. Please also read the following notice from Parliament:

“Please note that in light of the COVID 19 pandemic, access to Committee meetings that are open to the public is still limited in order for us to comply with World Health Organisation Guidelines on COVID 19 as advised by the Ministry of Health and Child Care. Our Public Relations Department will assist you in participating in our open meetings.*

Parliament regrets for any inconveniences caused by the current restrictions due to COVID 19.”

NB: Parliament’s telephone numbers are Harare (024) 2700181 and (024) 2252940/1.

Monday 5 October 2020 at 10 am

Portfolio Committee: Public Accounts

Oral evidence from the Secretary for Finance and Economic Development on the Financial Adjustments Bill.

Venue: Committee Room 4

Note: The Bill is available on the Veritas website at this link. Also available are Veritas’ critical commentary on the Bill at this link, and an extract from the Public Accounts Committee report that prompted the Bill at this link.

Tuesday 6 October 2020 at 10am

Portfolio Committee: Local Government Public Works and National Housing

Oral evidence from the Permanent Secretary of Local Government and Public Works on the status of the Devolution Bill.

Venue: Government Caucus Room

Thursday 8 October 2020 at 10am

Joint Meeting: Youth, Sports, Culture and Recreation, and Thematic Committee on Indigenization and Economic Empowerment

Oral evidence from the Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation on the progress made in drafting the National Youth Bill.

Venue: Senate Chamber

The details given in this bulletin are based on the latest information from Parliament..

Reminder: Members of the public, including Zimbabweans in the Diaspora, can at any time send written submissions to Parliamentary committees by email addressed to clerk@parlzim.gov.zw or by letter posted to the Clerk of Parliament, P.O. Box 298, Causeway, Harare or delivered at Parliament’s Kwame Nkrumah Avenue entrance in Harare.

