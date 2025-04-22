Source: Commodity broker in dock for US$35k theft -Newsday Zimbabwe

A COMMODITY broker was dragged before Harare gistrate Ruth Moyo facing allegations of theft of trust property valued at US$35 000 after failing to deliver groceries to their owner.

Petronella Nyazuwa (37) was ordered to deposit US$100 bail and not to interfere with State witnesses.

She will return to court on May 15 for routine appearance.

The complainant in the matter is Nomatter Muzanenhamo (33), who is in the same business as Nyazuwa.

Muzanenhamo reportedly gave Nyazuwa money to acquire groceries at Metro Peach on her behalf.

It is the State’s case that on January 30 this year, Muzanenhamo gave Nyazuwa US$50 000 to buy groceries.

She reportedly gave the money to Nyazuwa in the presence of one Gwinyai Mutengero, a taxi driver.

The court heard that the accused person then paid for goods valued at US$15 000 and converted the balance to own use.

The offence came to light when Muzanenhamo went to collect the goods but was advised that they were worth US$15 000.

Muzanenhamo reportedly contacted Nyazuwa for clarification and to obtain receipts as proof of payment.

The two engaged several times. Nyazuwa allegedly became evasive and Muzanenhamo reported the matter to the police.