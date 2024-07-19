Source: Communities lament challenges from Chinese mining companies
A recent meeting organized by the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (ZELA) and the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG) brought these issues to light. The project, Strengthening Extractives and Natural Resources Transparency and Accountability through Community Action and Parliament Oversight (STACAP), aimed to empower communities to monitor mining revenue and hold companies accountable.
Community members from around the country shared their experiences with Chinese mining companies. A villager from Gwanda, located near a lithium mine, complained that the company bypassed the community and solely engaged with traditional leaders.
“They didn’t talk to the community,” he said. “It’s like they are working with traditional leaders without us knowing what’s going on. Even when they offer community benefits, they go through traditional leaders, who seem to be friendly with them, instead of following proper procedures.”
This approach, he added, has caused divisions within the community, with some residents refusing to attend meetings organised by local councillors to address mining-related challenges.
Another resident from Shurugwi, Dickson Munyumbu, criticized the companies for failing to conduct proper environmental impact assessments (EIAs).
“They hold selective consultations,” he said. “The law requires consulting nearby communities, but they don’t consider our views.”
Munyumbu also raised concerns about poor working conditions for employees of Chinese mining companies, including inadequate housing and low wages. He expressed disappointment in the lack of promised social responsibility initiatives, such as hospital construction.
Unica Pabwaungana, another Shurugwi resident, lamented the destruction of natural resources and heritage sites caused by mining activities.
Khumbulani Maphosa, coordinator of the Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights (MIHR), criticized the companies’ approach to corporate social responsibility (CSR).
“These donations of mealie meal and cooking oil feel like bribes to silence criticism,” he said. “They distract communities from holding them accountable for environmental damage.”
Chinese mining companies have a significant footprint in Zimbabwe, driven by China’s global resource acquisition strategy. This interest intensified in the early 2000s due to Zimbabwe’s need for investment and China’s demand for raw materials.
Western sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe following land reform policies further strengthened the China-Zimbabwe relationship.
The China National Geological and Mining Corporation (CGM) was among the first major Chinese entities to invest in Zimbabwe’s mining sector around 2004. Since then, Chinese firms have entered various mining sub-sectors, including gold, chrome, diamonds, and coal. They have also invested in related industries, such as cement production.
The China-Zimbabwe relationship has been politically significant, with the Zimbabwean government viewing China as a reliable partner. However, communities living near Chinese mining operations have consistently criticised them for environmental degradation, lack of transparency, and potential non-compliance with local regulations.
COMMENTS