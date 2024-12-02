Company, families robbed of over U$48 000

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Crime Reporter

A Harare company and a family lost more than US$48 000 to six armed robbers in separate incidents.

Last Friday, three robbers raided a company in Vainona and stole US$36 260 after attacking a security guard who was manning the premises.

The robbers were armed with pistols when they raided the company at around 2.15 am.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Borrowdale are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a company in Vainona, Harare, on November 29,” he said.

“Three unidentified male suspects who were armed with pistols attacked a security guard who was on duty.

“The suspects broke into the company offices and stole US$36 260 from a safe, two laptops, and a bluetooth speaker.”

The police are also investigating a case of robbery that occurred in Greendale, Harare, on November 28.

It is said three armed robbers attacked a family and stole US$12 200, laptops, cellphones, and a digital video recorder.

In another case where a couple in Eastview Phase 15, Mabvuku, lost US$30, two cellphones and a blanket after being attacked, the police arrested Bright Chikomo (24) on November 28.

The suspect was positively identified by one of the victims during the robbery, leading to his arrest. The arrest led to the recovery of a knife that was in the suspect’s pocket.

The other suspect, only identified as Digital, is on the run.