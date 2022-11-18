Conclusion of the Commonwealth Mission to Zimbabwe 

“Zimbabwe has made impressive progress in its journey to re-join the Commonwealth family. This is encouraging and we hope that further progress will be made. This mission by the Commonwealth forms part of the broader membership process and we look forward to advancing this further.

“All the stakeholders we engaged with – the Government, opposition parties, Civil Society Organisations, religious leaders, and indeed the people of Zimbabwe – are supportive of Zimbabwe coming back to the family. We will work together towards that shared goal to ensure this process reaches its proper conclusion.”