Condition of wheat crop impressive countrywide 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Aerial view of winter wheat farms in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central Province.- Picture: Wilson Kakurira.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

The record wheat crop planted this season is in a generally good condition, with a bumper harvest expected as the country will not just be wheat self-sufficient for the third consecutive year, but with a two thirds surplus that will allow far more wheat products to become part of the normal Zimbabwean diet.

The bulk of the early planted wheat is now at vegetative stage, while the late planted crop is germinating, but in good condition.

A total of 121 000 hectares have been planted under winter wheat this year and this is expected to produce over 600 000 tonnes of the cereal, well above the 468 000 tonnes last year, the highest ever recorded since wheat growing started in 1966.

The annual requirement for traditional food products, mainly bread, baking flour and pastas, is just 360 000 tonnes, so the far larger harvests now becoming the norm open the doors to many more products and more innovation in Zimbabwean kitchens.

The focus is now on the good agronomic practices to maximise on productivity through farmer field days.

Farmers are urged to apply adequate top dressing fertiliser, scouting to control aphids, fall armyworm, rust, quelea birds, correct irrigation scheduling and weed control.

Besides the wheat another 6 449ha has been planted under barley, which largely goes towards malting and brewing.

According to a weekly update on Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development, Mashonaland West has planted 34 876ha of wheat surpassing its target of 34 000ha followed by Mashonaland Central which planted 29 574ha.

Mashonaland East has planted 21 987ha and Manicaland has planted 13 482ha. All the planted wheat is 100 percent irrigated and climate-proofed.

The agriculture energy taskforce will coordinate to ensure adequate electricity supplies. Zinwa will ensure that farmers get enough water for irrigation.

No monthly interest on overdue bills is charged until farmers on stop order agreements have been paid and then they have a week to make payments before the interest clock starts being charged.

Seed totalling 15 000 tonnes has been distributed to meet the target.

Basal dressing imports came from Zambia and directed to the Grain Marketing Board depots in the wheat growing areas.

Pre-emergency weed control chemicals are available, about 1 600 litres of fenthion is currently in stock against requirement of 5 000 litres for emergency quelea bird control.