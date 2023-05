Source: Constitutional Court dismisses Mwonzora’s delimitation challenge –Newsday Zimbabwe

A FULL Constitutional Court bench led by Chief Justice Luke Malaba has thrown out a court application filed by MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora seeking the court to postpone the 2023 harmonized elections until delimitation is re-done.

In dismissing the court application, Justice Malaba said the application lacks jurisdiction.