Source: Cop in trouble for stealing from the dead – NewsDay Zimbabwe
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
A POLICE man based in Kuwadzana has been arraigned before the courts for stealing US$90 from a dead person.
Donald Chinenyanga (33) on Friday appeared before Harare magistrate Sharon Rakafa on theft charges after he allegedly stole US$90 from a man who had been murdered.
Chinenyanga was released on $10 000 bail.
On January 7 this year in the evening, Chinenyanga, in the company of two police constables, went to a murder scene at a house in Kuwadzana 5.
Among the personal effects on the deceased was a wallet with foreign currency.
Chinenyanga failed to record the money at the police station, leading to his arrest after the other officers reported the matter.
