Source: Cop rapes Grade 7 pupil -Newsday Zimbabwe

A 32-YEAR-OLD police officer stationed at Mphoengs in Matabeleland South province is in soup after he allegedly raped a Grade 7 pupil.

The matter came to light at Plumtree Magistrates Courts yesterday.

The cop, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the minor, appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware, who remanded him in custody to January 9.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State alleged that on December 19, the complainant, who is 14 years old, went to ZRP Mphoengs quarters looking for tomatoes.

The minor knocked at the cop’s door asking for directions to where tomatoes were being sold in the camp.

The suspect dragged her inside the room and raped her once.

She narrated the assault to her mother, who escorted her to the police station to file a report.

Selestine Madziwa represented the State.