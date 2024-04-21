Source: Cops accused of selling drugs – The Southern Eye

Bulawayo-based police officers have been accused of selling drugs and other illegal substances to street kids.

The law enforcement agents are allegedly also using some street kids as runners in the illegal drug trade.

This was revealed by street kids during the belated International Day for the Street Child held in the city last Tuesday.

The event was hosted by Scripture Union Zimbabwe-Thuthuka Children’s Project.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube dismissed the claims as untrue.

“It is a delinquent statement attacking the system that is preventing them from engaging in drug use,” Ncube said.

“Remember last time we once carried out an operation where we discovered that some street kids were used by drug lords to sell drugs and they were arrested.’

Scripture Union Zimbabwe-Thuthuka Children’s Project, Child support officer Best Ndlovu said there was need to address reasons driving children into the streets.