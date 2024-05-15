Source: Cops nab suspected serial rapist –Newsday Zimbabwe

A 36-YEAR-OLD man from Chitsvatsva village in Seke was on Monday this week brought before Harare regional magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing five counts of robbery and six counts of rape.

Gofa remanded Elliott Chibvongodze in custody to June 3 this year and advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.

Prosecutor Anesu Chirenje alleged that on February 13 last year, Chibvongodze broke into a complainant’s house in Braeside, Harare and threatened her with a knife.

Chibvongodze allegedly went on to demand money while ordering her to open the bedroom door which was locked.

While inside, the suspect allegedly stole US$6 which was in a purse before he raped the complainant once.

The victim reportedly screamed and Chibvongodze allegedly threatened to stab her with the knife.

He then stole the complainant’s cellphone and disappeared.

On another charge, the court heard that on February 23 this year, Chibvongodze unlawfully entered a house in Montreal Road in the same suburb through a window before ordering the complainant to remain silent while he ransacked the room demanding money.

He also stole US$6, a cellphone and raped the women before locking her inside the house.

On March 21, 2024, Chibvongodze allegedly forced open a door to a house in Cranborne, Harare, and allegedly threatened to stab the complainant who was lying in bed watching television.

He stole US$50 and a cellphone before raping the victim.

The court also heard that on April 3 this year, Chibvongodze went to a house in Sturges Road in Cranborne, Harare, and entered through the window.

Armed with a knife, Chibvongodze allegedly threatened the victim before he searched the house and found nothing.

He, however, allegedly raped the woman before stealing an HP Probox laptop valued at US$1 000.

Police, however, tracked Chibvongonze leading to his arrest.