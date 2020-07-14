Source: Council allocates stand in middle of road | The Herald

Dr Tonderai Kasu

Blessings Chidakwa Municipal Correspondent

Chitungwiza Municipality officials allegedly altered a stand layout plan in Unit N Extension around the Try Again shops, before allocating a residential stand in the middle of the road in existence since 2006.

The allocated stand is also reportedly affecting stand number 24810.

Our news crew yesterday visited the site and observed that there was a pre-cast wall that has been erected to block what residents said used to be their road for the past 14 years.

The developments reportedly started on July 6, 2020.

The owner of the stand, Mr Blessing Mutizwa, has all the council papers supporting that the allocation of the stand was above board.

He said the area he is accused of grabbing is space that houses sewer lines and cannot be used for development purposes including having a road.

Mr Mutizwa said he has since filed reports with the President’s Office, police and Chitungwiza Municipality since people were persecuting him for erecting a precast wall.

Residents who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation said they tried to stop Mr Mutizwa, but they were shocked when he showed them receipts from Chitungwiza Municipality indicating he had paid for the stand.

“We were surprised how Chitungwiza Municipality allocated a stand in the middle of a road,” fumed one resident.

“Mutizwa usually fires his gun at night to instil fear in residents but we are unfazed and we want the road to be opened.”

Mr Mutizwa, however, denied intimidating residents with his gun, which he said is properly registered.

“When l fired the gun, there was an armed robbery which happened at my neighbour’s place whose husband works in Namibia. It was a justifiable cause,” he said.“My gun is properly registered and is it wrong to assist neighbours when they are attacked?”

Chitungwiza acting town clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu yesterday said he will comment after investigating the matter.

“On the allegations that there is a stand in the middle of the road, I would need time to investigate the issue and verify facts. I would only be able to comment after conducting verifications,” he said.

Chitungwiza Residents Trust director Ms Alice Kuveya lambasted council for being involved in corrupt activities.

“Honestly, as residents we are tired of corrupt council officials. We are asking the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), and the Minister of Local Government and Public Works to take action now.

“As residents we will continue to fight for our properties. There is not going to be a stand in the middle of the road. The owner should go and get back his money,” she said.