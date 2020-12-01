Source: Council bigwig arrested for corruption – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY MOSES MATENGA

HARARE City council’s recently reinstated Human Resources director Cainos Chingombe has been arrested by police working together with the Special Anti-Corruption Unit for alleged criminal abuse of office and allegedly defrauding Harare City Council of millions of dollars through dubious transactions.

“The ZRP Special investigations team and SACU have arrested Harare City Council’s Dr Cainos Chingombe in connection with criminal abuse of office and fraud allegations at Harare City Council. He is expected to appear in court soon”. ZRP confirmed in a statement.

Chingombe was recently reinstated by the MDC-dominated council after a recent full council meeting despite an audit report that fingered him in a litany of allegations that led to his dismissal in 2018.

More details to follow…