Source: Council clerk steals $57m – The Standard

A City of Harare debtors control officer defrauded his employer of $57 million in seven months.

This emerged on Friday when Tafadzwa Dzapasi appeared before Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa facing fraud charges.

He was remanded in custody to tomorrow for bail application.

Sometime during the period extending from November 2022 to June 2023, Dzapasi identified dormant council accounts with credit balances.

He fraudulently passed online journals transferring these credits from such dormant accounts to other receivable accounts.

Dzapasi moved debit balances from active accounts to inactive accounts which were overpaid and dormant accounts thereby reducing the receivable amounts in the credited accounts.