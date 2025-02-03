Source: Councillors reject boss ‘imposed’ by minister – The Standard

ZANU PF and opposition Bikita Rural District (RDC) councillors have rejected the imposition of a new chief executive officer alleging that they were not consulted.

One A. Ncube wrote to the Bikita RDC on January 28, 2025 informing councillors about his upcoming familiarisation tour after allegedly receiving his appointment letter.

However, the councillors said they were against the imposition of the incoming chief executive officer.

In a letter addressed to A. Ncube dated January 30, RDC chairperson on behalf of all the councillors, Thomas Mataga, said they received his request for a familiarisation tour with shock.

“In that regard I wish to clarify that such a letter came to me as a shock and this Is because as the chairperson of Bikita RDC in my personal capacity and on behalf of fellow councillors (stakeholders included) did not authorise any of my staff to do notification regarding the appointment as a result I am not able to sanction such,” the council chairperson said.

“Issues to do with such an appointment need all stakeholders to be on the same frequency so that together we can build a Bikita we all want and cherish, leaving no one behind and no place behind towards the fulfilment of vision 2030.”

Sources said Ncube was imposed by Local government minister, Daniel Garwe, a die-hard loyalist of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Garwe could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Garwe has been accused of interfering with the operations of various councils.

He recently revealed plans to appoint a commission to run the affairs of the City of Harare saying the councillors have failed.

In Bulawayo, Garwe has refused to declare the city a water crisis area to allow the local authority to mobilise resources across the borders to undertake short to medium as well as long term projects to address the water challenges.

Garwe has been holding meetings to drum up support for plans to amend the constitution and extend Mnangagwa’s term of office from 2028 to 2030.

Zanu PF adopted a resolution to extend his term of office during its annual conference held in October last year despite the President having said that he was not interested.