Councils hail President on women’s quota

Blessings Chidakwa

Municipal Reporter

Local authorities have hailed President Mnangagwa’s administration for giving a nod to the women’s quota system for the councils saying the move is a major development for the emancipation of women.

In an interview yesterday, Zimbabwe Local Government Association of Zimbabwe (Zilga) and who is also Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe (ARDCZ) president Mr David Mutasa said this was a milestone achievement.

“It is a major breakthrough we did not even expect the response from the President. For a very long time women have remained marginalised like they never existed,” he said.

Zilga Midlands chairperson and Zibagwe Rural District Council ward 30 Clr Idirashe Dongo said she was in cloud nine due to the 30 percent threshold accorded to local authorities.

“I am so happy that the issue was discussed in Cabinet and they approved the idea. President Mnangagwa also gave a nod much to our applause as women.

“As women we also applaud Gender Links that sponsored our meeting in Victoria Falls with the Head of State and Government,” she said. Lupane Local Board ward 1 Clr Monica Ngwenya said it was a good move for women to be represented at local level.

“We wrote a concept note together with legislators, but ours as councillors was being sidelined for a very long time.

“Thanks to the Second Republic under the leadership of a listening President who has now heard our plea,” she said.

Ruwa deputy mayor Grace Chekecheke said it was a good move to empower women as they are arguably less corrupt compared to their male counterparts.

“Women have proved that they are much better in leadership positions compared to men,” she said.

Gender Links Zimbabwe country manager Ms Priscilla Maposa said worldwide a 30 percent quota system was a major milestone.

“While the quest is to have an equal representation of both men and women at local level, but for starters a 30 percent quota system is a very major achievement.

“Zimbabwe is among the few countries that now has such a representation and we thank the President for listening to women’s plea,” she said. Cabinet swiftly adopted the decision to have a quota system just a few days after President Mnangagwa received the request from women councillors who made their case during the inaugural Zilga women councillors’ conference in Victoria Falls.