Source: Councils should uphold freedom of worship — VP Mohadi | The Sunday Mail

Vice President Kembo Mohadi (left) and Defence Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (centre) being welcomed by Vapostori and MaZion for ED chairperson Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira on his arrival for a Thank You national prayer in Harare yesterday. — Picture: Memory Mangombe

Sunday Mail Reporter

LOCAL AUTHORITIES should uphold the freedom of worship as enshrined in the country’s Constitution, Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said.

Addressing the Vapostori and MaZion for ED National Prayer, jointly held with the “Thank You Rally” by ZANU PF Harare Province in Chitungwiza yesterday, VP Mohadi said opposition-led councils should desist from unnecessarily evicting churches from their places of worship.

The Government, he said, will intervene and ensure that churches, especially Apostolic sects, have land for worship.

“His Excellency (President Mnangagwa) wishes to assure you of the freedom of worship, and to ensure that every church has a place to worship,” he said.

“The President gave you his assurances on June 3, 2023. His Government will facilitate Vapostori and MaZion with places for worship, in line with our Constitution.

“Chiefs across the country will give you pieces of land, which will serve as places of worship. That is our wish as a Government that values its people and beliefs.

“The President regrets hearing cases of unnecessary evictions of Vapostori by city councils across Zimbabwe.

“Opposition parties have councillors who are always fighting Vapostori, taking their shrines and places of worship, whilst they are promoting land barons and corruption.

“The city councils should respect the freedom of religion in Zimbabwe. I am happy you voted ZANU PF councillors in most rural district councils and also in city councils during the harmonised elections.”

He also called on Apostolic sects to take up opportunities offered through Government policies in various sectors of the economy.

“It is the President’s wish for you to pray for Government ceaselessly and for a good rainy season this year following the El Niño-induced drought this season.”

He added that despite the drought, the Government will not let anyone starve.

Excelling learners in Apostolic sects, VP Mohadi also said, should be given Presidential scholarships, while women and youths should apply for loans at the ZimbabweWomen’s Microfinance Bank and Youth Empowerment Bank to boost their businesses.

He thanked the Apostolic sects for resoundingly voting for ZANU PF in the August 2023 harmonised elections.

“You voted for the ZANU PF revolutionary, colossal mass party.

“You showed your oneness with the party that liberated Zimbabwe from the white colonial minority,” he said.

“You first invited the President, His Excellency, on June 3, 2023 at Zimbabwe Grounds, where he launched his historic and patriotic mantra, which is in trinity and it reads: ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo; Nyika inotongwa nevene vayo; Nyika inonamatirwa nevene vayo’. Truly, you showed that ‘Nyika inonamatirwa nevene vavo’, because you prayed for the victory of ZANU PF at Zimbabwe Grounds.

“You mobilised new voters within Vapostori and MaZion churches and you voted for ZANU PF victory.”

The Vice President also urged them to guard the country’s independence and freedom of worship jealously.

The event was attended by Minister of Defence and ZANU PF Chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, ZANU PF Political Commissar Cde Munyaradzi Machacha, ZANU PF Chairperson for Harare Province Cde Godwills Masimirembwa and Harare Minister for State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Charles Tavengwa, as well as various Apostolic sects members from across the country.