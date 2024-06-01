Source: Court convicts Sanyatwe, Muchinguri over 2019 army shootings

A ZIMBABWEAN court has ordered Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander Lieutenant-General Anselem Sanyatwe and Defence Minister Hon. Oppah Muchinguri to fork out about US$30 000 in damages to compensate Felix Mafondokoto, a victim of army brutality, who was shot by a soldier during a clampdown on anti-government protests held five years ago.