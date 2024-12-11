Source: Court lifts freeze on Zevic bank account -Newsday Zimbabwe

THE magistrate court has lifted a freeze on the Zvimba East Veterans Investment Company (Zevic) bank account to allow the company to pay outstanding salaries to its employees.

Harare magistrate Judith Taruvibga issued a validation order after FBC Building Society had frozen the account after some directors unlawfully removed five directors from the company’s CR6 form and submitted a forged document to the bank, changing the company’s signatories without authorisation.

“The respondent be ordered to unfreeze the applicant’s account. The respondent be ordered to allow salary payments and withdrawal of funds by the applicant’s signatories already in its database,” the court order read.

Lawyer Brighton Mudiwa is representing Zevic.

Meanwhile, the court order has not gone down well with the other faction at the war veterans company which applied for rescission of the judgment through an ex parte application, which was not granted after the applicants raised preliminary objections.

The ruling was set for today in the afternoon.