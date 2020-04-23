COURT WATCH 4/2020

Chief Justice’s Practice Direction 2 of 2020 on Court Operations during the Extension of the National Shutdown

On Sunday 19th April – following the President’s announcement of the extension of the National Shutdown from 20th April to 3rd May – the Chief Justice issued the following self-explanatory Practice Direction 2 of 2020. The new Practice Direction amends Practice Direction 1 of 2020 [see Court Watch 3/2020 [link]] to take account of the extension of the National Lockdown.

PRACTICE DIRECTION 2 OF 2020

COURT OPERATIONS DURING THE COVID-19 NATIONAL LOCKDOWN PERIOD

AMENDMENT NOTICE

Amendment to Practice Direction 1 of 2020

1) Practice Direction 1 of 2020 is amended in paragraphs 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 by the deletion of those paragraphs and substitution with the following:-

Criminal matters

“10. All pending criminal cases originally remanded to the dates shown in Column ‘A’ shall be automatically rolled over to the dates shown in column ‘B’:-

Column ‘A’ Column ‘B’ Original Remand Date New date of remand 30 March 2020 4 May 2020 31 March 2020 5 May 2020 1 April 2020 6 May 2020 2 April 2020 7 May 2020 3 April 2020 8 May 2020 6 April 2020 11 May 2020 7 April 2020 12 May 2020 8 April 2020 13 May 2020 9 April 2020 14 May 2020 10 April 2020 15 May 2020 14 April 2020 18 May 2020 15 April 2020 19 May 2020 16 April 2020 20 May 2020 17 April 2020 21 May 2020 20 April 2020 22 May 2020 21 April 2020 26 May 2020 22 April 2020 27 May 2020 23 April 2020 28 May 2020 24 April 2020 29 May 2020 27 April 2020 1 June 2020 28 April 2020 2 June 2020 29 April 2020 3 June 2020 30 April 2020 4 June 2020

11.All summonsesand subpoenas issued directing accused persons and witnesses to appear in court between 20 April 2020 and 3 May 2020 are cancelled and shall be reissued after the expiry of the lockdown period. 12.Allsales in execution are hereby stayed for the duration of the lockdown period.”

Effective date

13.Inlight of the extension of the period of lockdown, this Practice Direction shall accordingly remain in effect until the expiry of the extended lockdown period.”

Hon. Mr Justice L Malaba

Chief Justice of Zimbabwe

HARARE

19 April 2020

