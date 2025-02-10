Source: Court reinstates gold mine shareholder’s rights –Newsday Zimbabwe

Minority shareholders attempted to seize control of the company through court orders, HCH4802/24 and HCH4255/24.

THE High Court has rescinded the decision by Botha Gold Mine minority shareholders to boot out Themba Hlongwane in a boardroom coup that sparked a bruising court battle.

However, High Court judge Justice Siyabona Musithu under case number HCH5865/24 set aside the court orders effectively stopping the actions taken under previous court orders.

In a Press statement, Botha Gold Mine cited six individuals — Munyaradzi Nzarayapenga, Leonard Rwambiwa, Dudzai Ruzvidzo Kajokoto, Ashley Ziyarura Zulu, Simbarashe Nzenza and Tendai Chinyani — for being behind the boardroom coup.

“The public is warned that these individuals are not directors and do not represent Side Electrical (Pvt) Ltd or Botha Gold Mine in any capacity,” the statement read.

“We have reported these fraudulent acts to the Zimbabwe Republic Police, who will be taking appropriate action.”

The shareholders had used the court orders to accuse Botha Gold Mine general manager Angela Mpofu-Chisvo and Hlongwani of allegedly misappropriating funds and concealing information.

However, Botha Gold Mine denied the allegations, calling the allegations part of a “decoy” created by the alleged fraudsters to gain public credibility.

“We sincerely apologise to all innocent individuals who may have been maliciously slandered during this debacle,” the statement read.

“No such incidents occurred, and the accusations were perpetrated by devious minority shareholders in a bid to illegitimately acquire control of the

company.

“The company disssociates itself from any dealings, actions or representations made by these individuals or anyone claiming to act on their behalf.”