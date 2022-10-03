Source: Courts must be symbols of peace: CJ Malaba – The Southern Eye

CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba says courts must be symbols of peace in the communities by resolving disputes and serving members of the public equally and without favour.

Malaba made the remarks during the official opening of Lupane Magistrates Court in Lupane, Matabeleland North on Friday.

He said every person expected to be treated fairly by fellow human beings, either in their individual capacities or as public officers in the execution of the duties of the offices of the institutions charged under the Constitution with the responsibility of the administration of justice.

“Courts are not built to satisfy the interests of court staff and legal practitioners, they are built so that those who work in them and administer justice are in a position to discharge the call of duty of public office to serve members conscientiously, diligently, fairly and equally without favour,” Malaba said.

“Courts are places where justice must not only be done and seen to be done; they should be symbols of peace in the community which are easily accessible for the resolution of disputes.”

He said there had been a magistrates court sitting at Lupane housed in three offices belonging to the district administrator, while the resident magistrate had a small office which could hardly accommodate a desk.

Malaba said construction of the new courthouse commenced two years ago.

He said his office expected Matabeleland North to have at least six courthouses.